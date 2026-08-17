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Why cutting caffeine after 2 PM could be the key to better sleep

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 16:46 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 16:46 IST
The "cutting late caffeine" trend is gaining traction, and there's real science behind it. Caffeine's effects can last 8-10 hours in your system, meaning even a 3 PM coffee could still be active come bedtime. Research shows late-day caffeine can reduce deep, restorative sleep by 20-30%, even in people who feel they slept fine. The commonly cited 2 PM cutoff works well for an 11 PM bedtime, but experts say your ideal cutoff depends on your own bedtime, genetics, and how fast your body metabolizes caffeine.

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