Published: Jul 14, 2025, 11:15 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 11:15 IST
Videos Jul 14, 2025, 11:15 IST
Why central banks are wrong about inflation
As markets brace for a data-packed week, the debate heats up: are central banks overly cautious about inflation? Despite rising tariffs, US Inflation remains surprisingly tame, but are investors too optimistic about a potential September fed rate cut? On world business watch today, we break down what to expect in this week's market-moving data and why central banks might be getting inflation wrong.