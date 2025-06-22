LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Who will succeed Khamenei? Iran’s Supreme leadership future in focus amid US-Iran conflict
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 22, 2025, 12:41 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 12:41 IST
Who will succeed Khamenei? Iran’s Supreme leadership future in focus amid US-Iran conflict
Videos Jun 22, 2025, 12:41 IST

Who will succeed Khamenei? Iran’s Supreme leadership future in focus amid US-Iran conflict

As Israeli threats against Iran’s leadership grow, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly shortlisted potential successors — notably excluding his own son, Mojtaba Khamenei.

Trending Topics

trending videos