Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 14, 2025, 11:30 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 11:30 IST
Who’s really winning the global crypto race?
Jul 14, 2025, 11:30 IST

Who’s really winning the global crypto race?

Bitcoin started as a digital experiment, but it’s now rewriting global finance. As the world embraces crypto, we dive into the countries leading the charge. From Nigeria's 32% adoption rate to India’s 75 million users, the crypto revolution is reshaping global economies. Take a look at how emerging markets, from Lagos to Dubai, are becoming the new crypto capitals and what this means for the future of finance. Watch in for more details!

