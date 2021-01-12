WHO: Inoculation drive in poor nations hinges on vaccine supplies

Jan 12, 2021, 11.45 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The hopes of an inoculation drive in poor nations now hinge on access to vaccine supplies. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has redoubled pleas for vaccine makers to provide COVID-19 shots to its COVAX programme for poor nations.
Read in App