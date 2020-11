First Lady Melania Trump was on hand for the delivery of the White House Christmas Tree on Monday (November 23), with the 18.5 foot (5.6 meters) Fraser Fir arriving by horse-drawn carriage. Following in a tradition that goes back to 1966, Melania Trump walked out from the White House North Portico to welcome the fir, which was cut from Dan and Bryan's Tree Farm in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.