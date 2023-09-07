What's PM Modi's response to the Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Sanatana Dharma speech row?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
The Anti-Sanatana speech row is intensifying. Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark over 'Sanatana Dharma' has caused a political stir in India. After several political leaders, the comment has drawn criticism from the Indian Prime Minister as well. PM Modi reacted to the controversial remark against ‘Sanatana Dharma’.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos