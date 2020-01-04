What will be the consequences of Iran's General Qasem Soleimani's killing?

Qassem Soleimani, the former head of the elite force who was killed in a U.S. airstrike on Friday (December 3). It seems like the U.S. is not quite finished with its operations in West Asia. Reports have claimed that the U.S. launched fresh airstrikes on the northern part of Baghdad targeting a militia convoy. U.S. President Donald Trump said, "Qasem Soleimani has plotted attacks in Delhi & London, now the reign of his terror is over." #Iraq #IraqAirStrike #US #IranGeneral #Soleimani #QasemSoleimani