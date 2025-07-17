/What is Going Wrong With Indian Football? | ISL Season Currently Paused | WION

LOGIN
Jul 17, 2025
What is Going Wrong With Indian Football? | ISL Season Currently Paused
The Indian Super League put the 2025-26 season "on hold" due to uncertainty surrounding the renewal of Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between the event organisers and the All India Football Federation.

