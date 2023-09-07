What can India gain from the G20 Summit?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
World leaders have started arriving for the much-awaited G20 Summit and New Delhi is busy for a wholesome welcome. 20 countries and their leaders will share the same roof now these are some of the biggest economies in the world. A lot is expected in the days to come but what is in this for India let's decode this.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos