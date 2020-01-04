What are Iran's options for retaliation?

Qassem Soleimani, the former head of the elite force in Iran was killed in a US airstrike on January 3. It seems like the U.S. is not quite finished with its operations in West Asia. Reports have claimed that the U.S. launched fresh airstrikes on the northern part of Baghdad targeting a militia convoy. US President Donald Trump also said that the General Qasem Soleimani plotted attacks in Delhi & London, now the reign of his terror is over. #Iraq #IraqAirStrike #US #IranGeneral #Soleimani #QasemSoleimani