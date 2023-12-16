Western banks' exposure to Russia at a 3-decade low

Western banks' exposure to russia is decreasing to levels last seen before the demise of the soviet union. The reasons: western sanctions & chinese lenders. Analysts at raiffeisen bank international say that banks from europe and the u.s. Will have less than $60 billion in exposure to russia in 2023. Compare that with about $40 billion at the end of the 1980s & $10 billion at the beginning of that decade. That is a decrease from $119 billion in 2021, just before the ukraine war began.