/West Bank Violence: Families Flee as Violence Mounts Near Ramallah; UN Reports Sharp Rise

Bedouin families in the occupied West Bank are dismantling their homes and fleeing their villages after what they describe as relentless harassment and intimidation by Israeli settlers. In Ras Ein al-Auja, near Jericho, residents say pressure escalated sharply after settlers established an outpost just meters from their homes. The United Nations reports thousands of Palestinians have been displaced by settler violence and movement restrictions since October 2023, raising concerns that expanding settlements are entrenching Israeli control over large parts of the West Bank.