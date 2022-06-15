West Asian 'Quad' summit: Focus on food security and other areas of cooperation

Published: Jun 15, 2022, 01:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A new West Asian Quad has been established and it is called as the I2U2. It comprises of 4 nations; India, Israel, United States & UAE. To know more about the agenda of this grouping, we're joined by WION's correspondent Siddhant Sibbal.
