/Wes Anderson: The Archives Exhibition Opens in London, Showcasing 700+ Film Items

The Design Museum in London has opened "Wes Anderson: The Archives," the first major UK retrospective celebrating the filmmaker’s distinctive cinematic style. The exhibition displays over 700 objects from Anderson’s career spanning more than 30 years, including storyboards, costumes, miniature sets, notebooks, and original puppets. Highlights include the candy-pink model of The Grand Budapest Hotel, costumes worn by stars like Ralph Fiennes and Tilda Swinton, and artifacts from films such as The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou and Asteroid City.