LIVE TV
Get WION News app for latest news
install
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
Oscars
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Oscars
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
Weddings go on air in Yemen: TV studios turn into marriage halls
Jun 26, 2020, 10.45 AM(IST)
Follow Us
In COVID times weddings have become a small affair and only a limited number of family members can join in the ceremony. But what if one could share the wedding festivities with relatives and friends through a live broadcast. Watch report.