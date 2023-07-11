Weaponising daffodils to reduce methane emissions by cows

Desc: this may come as a surprise or a shock, but it is true. Daffodil flowers could be a secret weapon in the fight against climate change. How? You may wonder. Well, the answer is simple. Extracts from daffodil plants, when added to cow feed, reduce the amount of methane cows produce. Half of the united kingdom's methane emissions are estimated to come from cows. As per reports, methane is the second most common greenhouse gas after CO2.