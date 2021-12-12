Water, electricity shortage triggered protests, thousands march on the main roads in Gwadar

Dec 12, 2021, 10:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Thousands of people took to the streets in the port city of Gwadar in Pakistan, fighting for the rights of people in Balochistan. This was the latest amid an ongoing protest movement that was launched to put pressure on the Pakistan government.
