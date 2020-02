Finance Minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman today slashed the personal income tax rate for individuals for the fiscal year 2020-21. Under the new regime, taxpayers will pay 10%, 15%, 20% and 25% for incomes between Rs 5-7.5 lakh, Rs 7.5-10 lakh, Rs 10-12.5 lakh and Rs 12.5-15 lakh.