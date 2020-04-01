Watch how Anjum Moudgil is staying positive during the lockdown

The Olympics have been pushed back by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the world is in lockdown. some Olympic hopefuls continue training in the confines of their houses and they have taken to social media to give us a glimpse of their lives during this period. shooter Anjum Moudgil was the first Indian to qualify for the 2020 Olympics and she is pursuing various activities during these times. from paining, to dancing to juggling to even editing videos and uploading on Instagram. Take a look