Washington's funding is scheduled to expire Saturday at midnight, and no one knows what will happen next. However, top U.S. Senate democrat chuck schumer said they are set to clear way for a stopgap bill and avert a shutdown. Blocking the bill would have required the support of at least 41 of Schumer's democrats. This would have triggered a partial shutdown, which democrats have long opposed as needless chaos. While government shutdown deadlines, and even complete shutdowns, are nothing new for Washington, this time it's different. The funding deadline comes as doge cuts continue to disrupt government services. Watch in for more details!