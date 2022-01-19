Was Anne Frank betrayed? How Nazis found her hiding place in 1944

The mysteries around the betrayal of Anne Frank, might have been solved. A Jewish notary has been identified as the 'prime suspect' who betrayed the teen diarist and her family to the Nazis. Frank, who died aged 15, was a German-Dutch diarist of Jewish heritage and emerged as one of the most discussed victims of the Holocaust. Anne and her sister died in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945. Anne became popular posthumously with the 1947 publication of 'The Diary of a Young Girl'. She documented her life while in hiding from 1942 to 1944. The diary became one of the most haunting accounts of the Holocaust.