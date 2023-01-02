War in Ukraine: Ukrainians chant 'glory to Ukraine-glory to heroes' on New Year

As Moscow rang in the new year by hitting civilian targets all throughout Ukraine, Ukrainians rejoiced from their balconies as their air defences shot Russian missiles and drones out of the sky. The headquarters of the Ukrainian Air Force reported that it had destroyed 45 Shahed drones overnight, including 13 late on Saturday and 32 after midnight on Sunday. On top of that, there had already been 12 airstrikes and 31 missile attacks on the previous day around the nation.