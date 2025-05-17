LOGIN
WION Video Team
Written By WION Video Team
Published: May 17, 2025, 12:20 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 12:20 IST
War historian Tom Cooper says, 'Indian strikes dismantled Pak air defence system in 90 hours'
World May 17, 2025, 12:20 IST

War historian Tom Cooper says, 'Indian strikes dismantled Pak air defence system in 90 hours'

WION spoke to renowned war historian Tom Cooper who delivered a scathing critique of Pakistan and its defense forces, raising serious concerns about the Pakistan's preparedness and military resilience. Cooper went on to question the country's capability to protect its strategic nuclear installations. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos