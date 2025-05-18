Published: May 18, 2025, 11:07 IST | Updated: May 18, 2025, 11:07 IST
Videos May 18, 2025, 11:07 IST
War Historian Tom Cooper Questions Loan To Pakistan, 'IMF Ignoring Pak's Jihadism"
WION spoke to renowned war historian Tom Cooper who delivered a scathing critique of Pakistan and its defense forces, raising serious concerns about the Pakistan's preparedness and military resilience. Cooper went on to question the country's capability to protect its strategic nuclear installations. Watch in for more details!