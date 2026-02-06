/Waitangi Day '26: PM Christopher Luxon Heckled Amid Maori Protest Over Treaty Rights

Published: Feb 06, 2026, 22:36 IST | Updated: Feb 06, 2026, 22:36 IST
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon faced intense heckling and boos during his Waitangi Day 2026 speech at the Treaty Grounds. Protesters shouted “treason” and repeatedly interrupted his address, reflecting growing Māori opposition to government policies concerning the Treaty of Waitangi and indigenous rights. The incident underscores rising tensions between the coalition government and Māori groups over constitutional and treaty-related issues.