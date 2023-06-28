Wagner Revolt: Lukashenko positions himself as voice of reason

Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin flew into exile in Belarus under a deal that ended a mutiny by his fighters, as Putin praised his forces for averting a civil war. Lukashenko, seen as Putin's junior partner & Europe's last dictator, is positioning himself as the voice of reason. Revealing details of the deal with Prigozhin, Lukashenko said he talked the Wagner boss back from brink. While NATO says it is ready to defend against Moscow, or Minsk, some member states are tracking the events anxiously. Here's a look at the key developments.