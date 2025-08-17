LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Voter fraud row: CEC Gyanesh Kumar addresses press conference

Voter fraud row: CEC Gyanesh Kumar addresses press conference

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 17, 2025, 16:44 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2025, 16:44 IST
Voter fraud row: CEC Gyanesh Kumar addresses press conference
The Election Commission of India holds a live press conference on the Bihar voter list controversy amid heated debates over Aadhaar and citizenship

Trending Topics

trending videos