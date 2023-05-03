Volodymyr Zelensky blasts US over handling of Ukraine document leaks

Zelensky says US Did not warn Ukraine about the top-secret documents leaked to internet chat rooms, before the news broke in the media last month. In an interview, the Ukrainian president told Washington post - we did not receive any information from the white house or pentagon beforehand. The embarrassing breach, which includes top secret documents, reportedly reveals US Unease over the viability of a counter-offensive by Kyiv's forces against Russian troops. Reports suggest the leaked papers also reveal concerns about Ukrainian air defences & point to US Spying on allies, including Israel & South Korea. The leaks also reportedly suggest US Spying on the un chief over Russia. The documents contained information on troop casualties & equipment losses; and details about NATO observation flights over the black sea.