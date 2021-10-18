Volcano eruption continues on La Palma, destroys over 1800 buildings

Oct 18, 2021, 07:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The volcano on Spain's La Palma has been erupting for over a month, while casualties have been avoided due to timely evacuations, the volcano has so far ended up destroying over 1800 buildings, our next report brings you more.
Read in App