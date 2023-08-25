Vladimir Putin skips G20 summit for second consecutive year

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 10:05 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the upcoming G20 Summit in India. Putin won’t be able to attend the event in-person due to the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine. The information was released by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The last time the Russian president attended the G20 summit in-person was in 2019 in Osaka, Japan.

