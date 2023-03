As the world recovers from the aftermath of the covid-19 pandemic there is another virus on the lurk the H3N2 influenza virus. India has already reported at least 5 deaths from the virus with total cases exceeding more than 1,000 in various parts of the country. In this episode of WION conversation we answer how concerning is the virus and what precautions should you be taking against the H3N2 influenza virus.