Viral Arshad Khan launches his own cafe in Islamabad

Oct 16, 2020, 09.15 PM(IST)
Remember that blue-eyed Pakistani 'chaiwala' who, four years ago, had set the internet on fire with his 'killer' looks? Arshad has now opened his own cafe named 'Cafe Chaiwala Rooftop’, in Islamabad.