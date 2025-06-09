LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 09, 2025, 21:06 IST | Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 21:06 IST
Violent protests in Los Angeles and San Francisco, over 100 arrested
Videos Jun 09, 2025, 21:06 IST

Violent protests over ICE raids against immigrants erupted in Los Angeles and San Francisco, with over 100 arrests and dozens of injuries reported.

