Villagers hold celebrations to warm up Tibetan New Year in southwest China

Jan 13, 2020, 08.40 PM(IST)
Local people held week-long traditional folk activities to celebrate the 13th day of the 12th month of the Tibetan calender that fell on Jan. 8 this year in Xinlong County of Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Sichuan Province.