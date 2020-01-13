LIVE TV
Villagers hold celebrations to warm up Tibetan New Year in southwest China
Jan 13, 2020, 08.40 PM(IST)
Local people held week-long traditional folk activities to celebrate the 13th day of the 12th month of the Tibetan calender that fell on Jan. 8 this year in Xinlong County of Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Sichuan Province.