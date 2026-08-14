/Vijay Writes Letter to PM Modi on Delimitation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the proposed delimitation exercise, urging the Centre to protect the existing distribution of parliamentary seats. Vijay has put forward three major demands: freezing the strength of the Lok Sabha at the existing 543 seats, maintaining the current proportion of representation among states, and implementing 33% reservation for women based on the existing strength of Parliament and state assemblies. The move comes shortly after the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution opposing the proposed delimitation exercise, with the DMK also supporting the resolution. The debate has intensified concerns among southern states over the possibility of changes in parliamentary representation based on newer population figures.