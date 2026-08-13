/Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘ Baththa ’ First Look Revealed | New Tamil Film Releases October 2026

Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi is teaming up with director Balaji for their third collaboration, with the new film titled ‘Bata’. The makers have unveiled the first look, featuring Sethupathi in a stylish retro avatar with a thick gold chain, sunglasses, a red printed shirt and a cigarette. The first-look poster has sparked curiosity as the makers continue to keep the film’s story and Sethupathi’s character under wraps. Filmmaker Atlee also shared the poster, calling the reunion a banger. ‘Bata’ marks the third collaboration between Vijay Sethupathi and Balaji after ‘Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom’ and ‘Seethakaathi’. The film is scheduled to release on October 1, 2026.