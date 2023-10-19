Vigil conducted as a tribute to hate crime victim Wadea Al-Fayoume

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 06:25 PM IST
Over a thousand people packed into a gymnasium in Illinois to honour the life of the six-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume who was stabbed along with his mother by their 71-year-old landlord because of their Muslim identity. A number of community vigils were held in honour of the slain child and many attendees were non-muslims, take a look.

