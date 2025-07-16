LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Vietnam: Hanoi to impose strict curbs on two-wheelers
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 16, 2025, 13:59 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2025, 13:59 IST
Vietnam: Hanoi to impose strict curbs on two-wheelers
Videos Jul 16, 2025, 13:59 IST

Vietnam: Hanoi to impose strict curbs on two-wheelers

Vietnam's capital city Hanoi is set to take strict measures to curb rising pollution levels. Fossil fuel-run two-wheelers are set to face a partial ban in the city. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos