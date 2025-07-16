LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 16, 2025, 10:29 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2025, 10:29 IST
Vietnam: Hanoi to impose strict curbs on two-wheelers
Videos Jul 16, 2025, 10:29 IST

Vietnam: Hanoi to impose strict curbs on two-wheelers

Vietnam's capital city, Hanoi, is set to take some strict measures to curb rising levels of pollution.

