LOGIN
Edited By Wion Video Desk
Published: May 26, 2025, 23:17 IST | Updated: May 26, 2025, 23:17 IST
Video Shows Jyoti Malhotra's 'Security' In Lahore | Men Armed With AK-47s
Videos May 26, 2025, 23:17 IST

Video Shows Jyoti Malhotra's 'Security' In Lahore | Men Armed With AK-47s

Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, arrested on charges of espionage for Pakistan, was seen moving around Lahore’s Anarkali Bazar with an escort of at least six armed men.

Trending Topics

trending videos