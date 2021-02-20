Video: Indian-American scientist Swati Mohan played key role in NASA Mars rover landing

Feb 20, 2021, 09.00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
An Indian-American scientist, Swati Mohan, played a pivotal role in landing NASA's historic Perseverance Rover on the Martian surface on Friday. She leads the guidance, navigation, and control operations of the US space agency's Mars 2020 mission.
