Vatican Corridor, also known as the Passetto del Borgo, would be "virtually completely open to visitors" after the six-month restoration. Watch this report for more details!
Vatican's Ancient Secret Corridor Now Open To Public
Advertisment
Vatican Corridor, also known as the Passetto del Borgo, would be "virtually completely open to visitors" after the six-month restoration. Watch this report for more details!
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.