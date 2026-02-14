/Valentine's Day: Almost Half will Trust Cheating Partner Again, 36% will Not: Poll

Published: Feb 14, 2026, 20:15 IST | Updated: Feb 14, 2026, 20:15 IST
A recent survey ahead of Valentine’s Day reveals surprising insights into trust and relationships. Nearly half of respondents said they would trust a cheating partner again, while 36% stated they would never forgive infidelity. The survey sheds light on modern attitudes toward loyalty, love, and second chances, highlighting how personal boundaries and forgiveness vary widely among couples navigating complex relationship dynamics.