/Uttarakhand Tunnel Tragedy | Delhi Traffic Curbs | Odisha Train Derails | SC Relief For Samay Raina

Several major stories are making headlines across India. In Uttarakhand, at least seven workers have died after water and debris entered an under-construction THDC tunnel, trapping workers inside. Several others were injured, while two people remain missing. Rescue and relief teams continue operations at the site. In Delhi, traffic restrictions and diversions have been imposed around the Red Fort ahead of the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day 2026. Commuters have been advised to avoid several roads and surrounding areas during the rehearsal period. In Odisha, the Talcher-Puri MEMU passenger train derailed near Puri railway station while travelling at a slow speed. The incident occurred near platform number three, around 500 metres from the station. No major injuries have been reported. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has quashed FIRs against comedian Samay Raina and four others over controversial remarks concerning persons with disabilities on his show. The court noted compliance with its earlier directions, including awareness initiatives and support for persons with disabilities.