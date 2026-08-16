/Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Underway | Assam Flood Crisis | Mumbai Navy Family Death | India News

Rescue operations continue for two workers trapped inside a flooded tunnel in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, where slush, debris and darkness are hampering the search. Eight workers have already died following a sudden surge of water and debris after a landslide-like event. In Assam, the government has stepped up flood relief efforts, allocating ₹150 crore in interim assistance. Damage assessments and repairs to schools, roads and other critical infrastructure are underway as authorities work to clear floodwater from affected areas. Meanwhile, two security screeners were injured at Varanasi airport after a licensed firearm was accidentally discharged during a mandatory security check. In Maharashtra, aspiring candidates protested after technical problems disrupted the Bombay High Court clerk recruitment typing test at several examination centres. In another tragic development, a 30-year-old Indian Navy sailor, his wife and their two children were found dead at their naval accommodation in South Mumbai. Police are investigating the deaths as a suspected murder-suicide, while the Indian Navy has confirmed the incident and extended support to the family.