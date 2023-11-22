LIVE TV

Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Tunnel Expert Vows Amid Rescue Op, 'Men Are Coming Home'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
A mammoth operation is underway in India's Uttarakhand to rescue the 41 workers trapped in an under construction tunnel. A new six-inch pipe was pushed through the rubble of the collapsed portion and later, audio-visual communication was also established with the trapped workers. International Tunnelling expert, Arnold Dix, expressed confidence that the workers will be pulled out soon. Here's what has happened so far.

