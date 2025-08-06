LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Uttarakhand Cloudburst: Indian Army & Disaster Teams Rescue 190, Recover Five Bodies
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 06, 2025, 23:29 IST | Updated: Aug 06, 2025, 23:29 IST
Uttarakhand Cloudburst: Indian Army & Disaster Teams Rescue 190, Recover Five Bodies
Videos Aug 06, 2025, 23:29 IST

Uttarakhand Cloudburst: Indian Army & Disaster Teams Rescue 190, Recover Five Bodies

Raging waters and debris have wreaked havoc across villages, sweeping away homes, roads, and infrastructure. Rescue teams are racing against time as more people are feared missing.

Trending Topics

trending videos