LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Uttarakhand cloudburst: IMD gives 'very heavy rainfall' warning for state
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 06, 2025, 17:29 IST | Updated: Aug 06, 2025, 17:29 IST
Uttarakhand cloudburst: IMD gives 'very heavy rainfall' warning for state
Videos Aug 06, 2025, 17:29 IST

Uttarakhand cloudburst: IMD gives 'very heavy rainfall' warning for state

Just hours after a deadly cloudburst in Uttarkashi’s Dharali region, another cloudburst has struck Sukhi Top, intensifying the flood crisis in Uttarakhand.

Trending Topics

trending videos