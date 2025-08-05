Uttarakhand cloudburst: Floods & landslides in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Cloudburst: Twin cloudbursts struck Uttarakhand’s Gangotri region, triggering flash floods and widespread destruction. The first hit Dharali, leaving at least 4 dead and over 10 feared trapped. Hours later, another cloudburst hit Sukhi Top, where massive debris is hampering rescue efforts. Homes, hotels, and roads have been swept away as Army and NDRF teams launch emergency operations.